Former UCF cheerleader arrested, accused of putting teammate in chokehold

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida cheerleader is no longer part of the team after being arrested by campus police.

According to an arrest warrant, Dawan Carter Jr., 22, is facing an aggravated battery charge after an alleged May assault.

The victim said while they were training on campus, Carter put her in a chokehold until she fell to the ground unconscious.

UCF police interviewed both Carter and the victim last week.

The report says Carter claimed the chokehold was a form of "horseplay.”

Carter was arrested on Friday and is also facing sexual battery charges. He has since bonded out of jail.

UCF Athletics has confirmed that Carter is no longer a member of the team.

