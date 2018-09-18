'Fornite' listed as reason for 200 divorces this year

While "Fortnite" continues to be a favorite among online gamers, that popularity could be why the game is being blamed for hundreds of recent divorces.

In a report from www.divorce-online.co.uk, a U.K. website offering online divorce services, 200 divorce petitions listed addictions to "Fortnite" and other online gaming as the reason for ending a marriage since Jan.1. In general, roughly 5 percent of divorces this year list digital addictions in the petitions.

"Addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling have often been cited as reasons for relationship breakdowns, but the dawn of the digital revolution has introduced new addictions,” a spokesperson for Divorce Online said.

The mass-multiplayer game features rewards for the longer you play. Digital Trends recommends playing "Fortnite" with your spouse since rewards won't be lost in just a few matches.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.