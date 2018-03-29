Four arrested, one sought in major gun bust

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four men were arrested in connection with a stolen gun ring and another man is still on the run.

Detectives with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Orlando police, and Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a string of burglaries during the course of two years, which led them to the group of men.

They say Jermeil Williams, Robert Tillmon, Raymond Wiliams, Richard Jernigan and Kentric Collier targeted pawn shops and small stores with the intent to steal jewelry, cash and firearms. Collier has not been found.

Police said the men stole more than 150 guns to resell in the streets. Thirty of those guns have been recovered, some as far away as Tampa and New York. One weapon was used in the homicide of a 17-year-old at the Lux Nightclub in early 2017. That case has since been solved.

FDLE Special Agent Danny Banks said the bust shows how violent crimes begin in the community.

"We have organized, violent groups still in our communities, who steal guns, who sell stolen guns and who use them to commit acts of violence every single day," Banks said.

He warned those in possession of stolen guns would face prosecution, either by street life, or within the justice system.

"There are only two options coming to that end, you will die as a result of those guns, or you will go to prison for a very long time," Banks said.

Investigators are asking for help in the search of Collier, calls about his whereabouts can be made to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



