Four-year-old Osteen boy's death deemed accidental drowning, deputies say

OSTEEN, Fla. - Volusia County deputies determined the 4-year-old child found unresponsive in an Osteen pond died in an accidental drowning.

Deputies said the incident happened Saturday. Hunter Gentry's family told deputies Hunter left a work garage where his father and siblings were and managed to walk to a pond a short distance away. His family said he was gone only a few minutes before his family realized he was gone.

His father found Hunter unresponsive and did CPR, according to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office release. Deputies arrived to the scene around 11:25 a.m.

First responders took over CPR procedures. Hunter was later taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. He was pronounced dead Monday.

