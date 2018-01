ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Power and Light says it won't need to raise rates to cover the cost of Hurricane Irma.

FPL says because of the recent tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump, it now has the extra cash to cover the $1.3 billion price tag.

The company says the decision will save the average customers about $250.

FPL says if the cuts stay in place, they will likely be able to keep their current base rates until at least 2022.

