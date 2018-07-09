Free Slurpee on 7-11 Day at 7-Eleven Wednesday

This could be one of your favorite days of the year, it is for 7-Eleven.

When the calendar hits 7/11, 7-Eleven stores celebrate by offering anyone a free small Slurpee.

It’s the store's 91st birthday and they want to celebrate.

Participating stores are giving away free small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

“Free Slurpee Day may be the most anticipated day of the year for millions of 7-Eleven customers and new customers alike," said Raj Kapoor, a 7-Eleven senior vice president in a statement. "7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers."

Lines could be long, so be prepared.



