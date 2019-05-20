News

Friend finds 17-year-old girl dead in Kissimmee home

Homicide investigation launched at Country Life Mobile Home Park

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday night in Kissimmee, prompting a homicide investigation, police said.

Kissimmee police said officers were called just before 7 p.m. after the victim’s friend found her dead inside her home at the Country Life Mobile Home Park on Roscoe Drive.

According to a news release, the caller went to the victim’s house to check on her and found her dead.

Police said it's believed that the teen's death was an isolated incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details have been released.

