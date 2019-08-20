Friends, family host vigil for missing boaters on 4th day of search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The families of two missing firefighters who were last seen Friday leaving Port Canaveral on a fishing trip will host a vigil Tuesday along with Jacksonville and Fairfax firefighters.

The prayer vigil will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville at the end of the fourth day of the search for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker. Local 122 will host the vigil on Phillis Street, followed by a dinner.

McCluney, a Jacksonville firefighter, and Walker, a Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter, were last seen Friday while leaving Port Canaveral on a fishing trip in a 24-foot center console boat.

U.S. Coast Guard crews have searched 46,800 miles of the Atlantic Ocean for the pair. After days of searching, a volunteer on Monday found McCluney's fishing gear about 50 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials are expected to provide an update on the search at 5 p.m.

[MORE COVERAGE: How Gulf Stream impacting search for missing boaters | Wife joins search flight to look for boaters missing at sea]

Walker's wife, Natasha Walker, boarded a plane Tuesday morning piloted by Joe Hurston, of Air Mobile Ministries, in Titusville to look for her husband and his friend. The pair have been flying up and down the Space Coast searching for the missing men, flight records show.

Although the boaters launched from Port Canaveral, the current could have pushed them north into the waters off Jacksonville's shores, so firefighters and others are combing the beaches of North Florida.

Anyone with information about the boaters or who can help in the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.