Frustrated babysitter breaks crying infant's arm, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A babysitter said she was too forceful with a crying infant, and as a result, broke the baby boy's arm, according to the South Daytona Police Department.

Police said 21-year-old Amy Godden called the boy's mother Monday morning, saying that the 4-month-old boy was in his swing and when she reached over him to get his bottle, he reached his arm out and it got stuck on the swing's bar.

Godden said she heard a popping sound and the boy started crying, records show.

Police said that when the boy's parents arrived at the home and questioned Godden about what had happened, she changed her story and said that she had been in the kitchen warming up a bottle when she heard a popping sound and found the boy in his swing with his left arm hanging at his side, seemingly broken.

The baby was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined that he had suffered a spiral fracture, which is extremely uncommon for a child that age and likely wouldn't have happened in the way Godden described, according to the affidavit.

Police said they interviewed Godden and she showed them the swing, which had no side bars for the boy's arm to get trapped.

Godden said she had put the boy in his swing because he kept crying then she walked to the kitchen, and when she came back, he had rolled in a way that had caused his arm to be stuck under his body, records show.

She said she grabbed him by his torso and tried to turn him over, admitting that she might have done it "a little too hard" because she was frustrated, according to the affidavit.

During an interview Tuesday, Godden once again said the boy's arm got stuck underneath him while she was preparing a bottle, but this time she admitted that she had "grabbed the tops of both arms and quickly repositioned him," authorities said.

She immediately heard a popping noise and noticed Godden was no longer moving that arm, according to the report.

Police said Godden admitted she had been frustrated by the baby's crying when she moved him too forcefully.

Godden was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

