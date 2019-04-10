Full trailer for Disney's 'Lion King' remake is finally here

The full trailer for Disney's remake of the hit 1994 animated film, "The Lion King," is finally here.

Get ready, because it has all the feels of the original.

The trailer offers a new look at the live-action adventures of Simba and Nala.

This is the first time you hear the voices of the impressive cast in their respective roles: Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu) and James Earl Jones (coming back to voice Mufasa).

Just like the first trailer, you can see Disney is keeping the film consistent with the animated classic by showing different shot-by-shot scene remakes, but in live-action format.

"The Lion King" will be in theaters July 19.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.