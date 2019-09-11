FWC looks for tips in impaled sea turtle case

A good Samaritan noticed a distressed adult green sea turtle Wednesday and called Florida Fish and Wildlife after spotting a spear in the turtles neck.

"The 150lb turtle had a 3-foot spear in the base of its neck, with a lobster trap line and buoy caught around it," FWC said in a tweet.

FWC officers Larios and Janzen managed to get the impaled animal into their boat and arranged to meet biologists at John Pennekamp State Park on Key Largo.

"The turtle was transported to the Sea Turtle Hospital by ambulance and had emergency surgery. It is currently recovering and in stable but guarded condition," FWC added.

FWC officers are asking for the public's help in order to solve this case. According to officials, you may be eligible for a reward.

"Sea turtles are protected by federal and state laws and it is illegal to harm or harass them. This act of cruelty is unacceptable and our officers are currently investigating this case," FWC said.

If you have additional information related to this case, or if you see an injured, dead or sick sea turtle, call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.