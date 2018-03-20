Video: Gator takes a dip in Orlando swimming pool, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homeowner reported a 4- to 5-foot long alligator in a swimming pool Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Firefighters said at 11 a.m. a trapper was on the way to Halkyn Point Lane to capture the gator.

More News Headlines

Sky 6 video from the scene showed the gator swimming at the bottom of an underground pool. The pool is surrounded by a metal fence, but it is not screened in.

It only took minutes for a trapper to wrangle the alligator out of the pool shortly before noon. The trapper dragged the reptile to a nearby grassy area to tape its jaw shut and tie its limbs back before transporting it.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.