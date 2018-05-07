George Zimmerman threatens to feed investigator to alligator, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - George Zimmerman, the man acquitted of fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012, has been accused of sending harassing messages to a private investigator, including a threat that the victim was "on his way to the inside of a gator," according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Zimmerman phoned the victim 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted 67 times and sent 27 emails in a nine-day span.

Zimmerman first came in contact with the private investigator, Dennis Warren, in September when Warren was hired by a production company, The Cinemart, that was creating a documentary on Martin's life, according to the affidavit.

Warren left a voicemail for Zimmerman on Sept. 21 explaining that a producer would like to speak to him about being included in the documentary, the report said. That was the only attempt Warren made to contact Zimmerman, according to the affidavit.

A producer for the documentary contacted Warren on Dec. 13, saying that Zimmerman had been making threats against the producer and against Warren because they tried to solicit Zimmerman's family members to be involved in the film, according to authorities.

"Dennis is a (expletive) who bothered my uncle in his home. Local or former law officer, he's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?" Zimmerman texted the producer, according to the report.

Deputies said that days later, Warren started receiving direct messages from Zimmerman. Within a two-hour period on Dec. 16, the victim received 21 phone calls, 38 text messages and seven voicemails, the report said.

Those texts included messages such as "Answer your phone (expletive)" and "I'll see you before you realize it," according to the affidavit.

A deputy met with Warren that same day and advised he send Zimmerman a message asking him to stop.

Deputies said Zimmerman immediately replied,"No!" followed by "Text me again. I'll show up at your home you (expletive)," the report said.

Zimmerman is also accused of forwarding the victim an article from an interview he did with TheBlast.com in which he's quoted as saying, "I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me, I have since February of 2012," and "Anyone who (expletives) with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

Deputies said the harassment continued with Zimmerman leaving so many voicemails that Warren's inbox filled up. Those voicemails included ticking sounds and tones that would slowly increase in frequency and speed, according to the report.

A sergeant who has interacted with Zimmerman in the past called him on Jan. 3 about the allegations. Deputies said Zimmerman berated the sergeant, calling her a "whore" and other expletives.

"What are you calling me for you (expletive) whore," Zimmerman asked the sergeant, according to the affidavit.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office submitted its report on the case to the state attorney's office on March 14. Zimmerman was issued a notice to appear on Thursday.

He's scheduled to appear in court on a stalking charge on May 30.

"Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story," the six-part docuseries about Martin and the impact his death had, is set to debut this summer. Musician Jay-Z is an executive producer on the project.

On Feb. 26, 2012, Martin was walking through a gated community in Sanford where his relatives lived when, authorities said, a confrontation occurred between him and Zimmerman, who was the neighborhood watch captain.

Authorities said Zimmerman fatally shot Martin, who was unarmed, but was not immediately arrested because he claimed he was defending himself. Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder in July 2012 after a highly publicized trial.

His delayed arrest and acquittal spurred the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

