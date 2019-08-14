Get bird's-eye view of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney guests can soon travel to the edge of the galaxy.

The theme park's blog released a bird's eye view of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Wednesday, as part of their countdown to the grand opening.

The drone video starts with a sunrise look over the land followed by the franchises' iconic Millennium Falcon. Viewers can get a full look at Batuu, taking in the landscape from a vantage point guests won't get anywhere else.

The 30-second clip adds to the anticipation of the Aug. 29 grand opening.

Guests can soon get their own galactic experience at Batuu and enjoy Star Wars-inspired goods and beverages, and maybe even create their own lightsaber.

Before you ready your lightsabers or join the resistance, check out our beginner's guide to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

To keep up with the latest theme park news go to Clickorlando.com/themeparks.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.