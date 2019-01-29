Get outside this weekend and enjoy these annual Central Florida festivals

Welcome the spring season, travel back in time and experience art in a local, historic city this weekend with a series of outdoor events that are fun for the whole family.

Spring Bloom Festival

Singing Tower.

LAKE WALES - Celebrate spring before the rest of the country at the scenic and serene Bok Tower Gardens. The national historic landmark is kicking off its Spring Bloom Festival Walking Tours, where visitors can explore a spectrum of natural color. Bok Tower Gardens has been amplifying the area’s natural beauty for decades with its 205-foot neo-Gothic and art deco Singing Tower. This is perfect setting to enjoy our early spring, with blooming bright roses, azaleas and camellias, just to name a few.

Azaleas.

Edward W. Bok was inspired by the beauty of the lush landscape during a winter retreat from Pennsylvania. He was visiting Iron Mountain, one of the highest points on the Florida peninsula. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author decided to build the tower on the plot of land that sits 295 feet above sea level. The price of the weekend walking tour is included with the $15 cost of admission and is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brevard Renaissance Fair

Facebook: Brevard Renaissance Fair.

MELBOURNE - Take your king or queen to a festival full of colorful characters representing the period that changed the way we consider art and culture. The Brevard Renaissance Fair is a family-friendly annual event that aims to promote arts, education and imagination. This year’s theme is The Knights Tale, which features a joust of champions, dozens of stage shows and a variety of food. Guests are encouraged to dress the part but if you don’t have a cloak, cape or corset in your closet, shops are available on-site. The Brevard Renaissance Fair is coming to the Wickham Park Amphitheater Feb. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of admission is $19 for adults 12 years and older and $33 for the entire weekend.



Mount Dora Arts Festival

Facebook: Mount Dora Arts Festival.

MOUNT DORA - Hundreds of artists’ booths will line the streets of historic downtown Mount Dora this weekend for the 44th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival. If you haven’t ventured to this small city in Lake County, known affectionately as “Mount Adorable,” you may be surprised by its quaint shops, charming restaurants and Americana atmosphere.

More than 285 artists from across the country will feature fine art through the mediums of sculpture, glass, painting, photography, clay, mixed media, fine crafts and jewelry. The festival also includes musical performances from Mario DeCiutiis, who has been the Principal Percussionist at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the past 45 years. Natural beauty is also included in the festival with a butterfly encounter. You can attend the Mount Dora Arts Festival Saturday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 3.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.