'Get the f*** out of my yard:' Ring camera halts suspected home break-in

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man posing as an AC repairmen was arrested shortly after a Volusia County homeowner -- who wasn't home -- was alerted on his phone by his Ring security camera that someone was at his door, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Frank Johnson, 37, of Port Orange, was arrested Wednesday on nine charges.

Sheriff's officials said the homeowner was alerted to the incident around 10 a.m., and he shared images of the man and his vehicle with the Volusia County Crime Center, which monitors the Ring Neighborhood portal for similar cases.

Great job by the homeowner, our deputies and the Volusia County Crime Center. This is just another reason why we are so focused on tech moving forward! https://t.co/scHlLChX7Z — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 27, 2018

The homeowner was also able to use an app to talk to the suspected burglar. “Hey, dude, get the f*** out of my yard. The cops are on the way," he said. Johnson walked away from the home and left the area in his vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

A deputy spotted the truck around 11:23 a.m. and pulled the vehicle over, later arresting Johnson on several active warrants for grand theft, dealing in stolen property and other charges, along with new charges of attempted burglary, according to officials.

Deputies said the Ring video showed Johnson arriving in his burgundy pickup at the home on Granada Avenue and walking up to knock on the front door. After receiving no answer, Johnson pulled on the door handle, then went to the back of the house, peered in the windows and tried the back door, according to deputies.

The homeowner then intervened.

"Got to love the look on his face when he realizes there have been advancements in home security technology," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Deputies said Johnson was wearing the same hat, A/C repair shirt, shorts and flip-flops as seen in the video when he was arrested.

Johnson is being held on $28,000 bond.

