Girls can officially join the Boy Scouts

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a history-making moment for Scouts BSA, the organization traditionally known as the Boy Scouts of America.

Starting Friday, girls can now join the ranks and earn the same merit badges as boys.

Girls ages 11-17 can join Scouts BSA and earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

According to the BSA's Central Florida Council, hundreds of Orlando-area girls are expected to join the program.

Local officials said they will have more than 30 all-girl troops in February alone and expect to add more throughout the year.

This isn't the first time the Boys Scouts have made a change. In 2018, they opened the Cub Scout program to girls ages 5-10.

