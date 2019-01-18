Gov. DeSantis to make another 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in West Palm Beach Friday afternoon to make a major announcement, just one day after he announced that the state would drop its lawsuit in order to allow Floridians to smoke medical marijuana.

The governor will make the announcement at 1 p.m. at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

Officials have not given any indication as to what the announcement will be about.

The news conference will be streamed live in the media player above.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.