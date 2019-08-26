Government eyes property near Florida mall to house migrant children

At sunrise, immigrants are escorted to a tent that serves a dining hall for the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas in Carrizo Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A property near the Florida Mall is on the short list of possible locations to house unaccompanied migrant children detained at the southern U.S. border, according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Central Florida may house unaccompanied migrant children due to an influx of children being apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the U.S. border, according to a letter sent in July to Florida state lawmakers and mayors.

According to the letter, the Office of Refugee Resettlement is considering vacant properties in Virginia, Central Florida and Los Angeles to lease for permanent shelter locations for unaccompanied migrant children.

One of those such locations is 1850 W. Landstreet Road in Orlando, according to a letter Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent Friday to Florida and U.S. lawmakers and senators. In the letter, Demings said the county had received an inquiry from the General Services Administration for the property. GSA is searching for properties or leases on behalf of the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

However, Demings said, the property is currently zoned for commercial use, and use for permanent housing would not be permitted without re-zoning, according to the letter. Currently, a Travelodge hotel is located on that property.

"The proposed shelter would likely be classified as a Residential Care Facility, which would require a special use permit in the C-1 zoning district," Demings wrote. "The process involves a public hearing before the Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Orange County Board of County Commissioners."

Management at the hotel told News 6 they have not been notified of any such facility.

Florida Rep. Linda Stewart sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to intervene to prevent a permanent shelter from being located in Orange County.

Stewart said she believes the "indefinite detention" of children is illegal. It's possible that some of the children who enter the facilities will age out and be moved to adult facilities.

"Central Florida is a family community. It is home to Disney World, Universal Studios, Water Parks, Shopping Plazas, and numerous luxury hotels, but it also home to me and my constituents," Stewart said in her letter to DeSantis. "We embrace the family values that we strive to promote daily to keep it family friendly. We are the City Beautiful: Built on inclusiveness and family. The idea of separating children from their parents breaks the heart of Central Florida."

Florida lawmakers will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss their efforts to prevent such a facility from being built or opened in Central Florida.

Children who age out of the ORR youth holding facilities on their 18th birthdays may be taken to adult U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers.

Currently, the ORR has 170 facilities in 23 states, according to the letter. As of July 22, 10,000 children who were detained at the southern border are in the care of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Unaccompanied Alien Children Program fact sheet.

Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security began working to obtain 16-month leases for permanent shelters throughout the U.S. that would begin in spring 2020.

