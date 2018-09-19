Grandma kills 12-foot alligator

LIVINGSTON, Texas - The mayor of a Texas city, who happens to be a great-grandmother, shot and killed a monster alligator she believes ate her mini-horse.

News 6 partner KPRC-TV talked to Livingston Mayor Judy Cochran about the 580-pound beast.

"One shot and he went under," said Cochran, who added that gators are not strangers to her ranch. "About three years ago, we came up missing a miniature horse. We highly suspect a gator got it."

A trapper hooked the gator, and Cochran finished the job.

"This head is going in my office," said Cochran, who's had quite the year. “I became mayor in May, became a great-grandmother on Friday, killed the gator on Monday.”

For more information, visit Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.