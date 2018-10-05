Best Orlando sport bars, grills for watching UCF football games

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio…

ORLANDO, Fla. - For fans who can't make it on campus to see the Knights score during one of the University of Central Florida's football games, there are plenty of local eateries that give supporters a place to cheer while sporting their black and gold.

With only so many home games and more fans filling up the stadium, it's time to plan ahead for the away games or to have a backup plan if the stadium fills up.

These restaurants and bars provide the opportunity for fans to catch the big plays and a bite to eat with watch parties or events near UCF:

Burger U

Location close to UCF: 4233 East Plaza Dr., Orlando

Highlights: On campus, near football stadium

Located right on campus, this restaurant and bar calls itself a "great place to spend four years." The restaurant includes two large-screens TVs and several smaller TVs.

Hooch

Location close to UCF: 25 Wall St., Orlando

Highlights: Complimentary drink, "official" watch party

UCF's Young Alumni Council will host the "official" watch party in downtown Orlando for the away football games. A ticket provided at registration will grant the bearer a complimentary draft beer. Food and additional drink specials are available for game day.

Miller's Ale House

Location close to UCF: 641 N. Alafaya Triangle, Orlando; 312 W. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

Highlights: 60+ TVs, several locations near UCF

More TVs means more excitement. Miller's Ale House offers a special football menu all weekend with special deals on wings and beer. The famous Zingers Mountain Melt combining the famous chicken tenders with fries, bacon, scallions, cheese and sauces, still remains a fan favorite and is available for game day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Location close to UCF: 11400 University Blvd., Orlando

Highlights: Variety of food choices, several TVs

Buffalo Wild Wings provides party-sized wing platters paired with a large selection of TVs. You can test your strength with different heat intensities for wings.



Coasters Pub & Biergarten

Location: 971A East Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne

Highlights: Large selection of beer, vast menu choices

Coasters, an official UCF Alumni Association venue, offers craft beer to guests. The menu includes burgers, wings, burritos and all-natural options. Coasters has 13 TVs to provide a variety of sports coverage.

Bar Louie

Location close to UCF: 4100 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 167, Orlando

Highlights: Party menu, full menu all night

Burgers, flatbreads and pretzel dips are all available right across the street from the main campus. Bar Louie serves the whole menu until the restaurant closes at 2 a.m. It also offers a separate private party menu for groups of 15 people or more.

Gator's Dockside

Location close to UCF: 12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

Highlights: Gluten-free menu, seafood options

Have no fear of the name, as Knights fans don't have to worry about not feeling welcome at Gator's Dockside. For fans of more than burgers and wings, a seafood menu is available as well as a gluten-free menu. Special deals on drinks and beer are available on Saturdays for college football games and UFC fights.

Castaway's Sports Bar and Grill

Location close to UCF: 504 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 102, Orlando

Highlights: Catering, solo location

The only Castaway's in Orlando provides the opportunity to get unique food. This bar and grill offers catering options of burgers, wings, hot dogs and various side dishes.

On-field cabana

Location close to UCF: Spectrum Stadium

Highlights: Unique game day experience

What better way to watch a football game than in air-conditioned cabanas behind each end zone? The exclusive cabanas offer fans an up-close and personal experience of a Knights game. The cabanas feature shaded seating for 12 people with TVs, resort-style furnishings and coolers to keep drinks cold.

Below is a map of additional locations in the Central Florida area, you can also click here to see the Knights' schedule.

