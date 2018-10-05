Best Orlando sport bars, grills for watching UCF football games

ORLANDO, Fla. - For fans who can't make it on campus to see the Knights score during one of the University of Central Florida's football games, there are plenty of local eateries that give supporters a place to cheer while sporting their black and gold.
With only so many home games and more fans filling up the stadium, it's time to plan ahead for the away games or to have a backup plan if the stadium fills up.
These restaurants and bars provide the opportunity for fans to catch the big plays and a bite to eat with watch parties or events near UCF:
Location close to UCF: 4233 East Plaza Dr., Orlando
Highlights: On campus, near football stadium
Located right on campus, this restaurant and bar calls itself a "great place to spend four years." The restaurant includes two large-screens TVs and several smaller TVs.
Location close to UCF: 25 Wall St., Orlando
Highlights: Complimentary drink, "official" watch party
UCF's Young Alumni Council will host the "official" watch party in downtown Orlando for the away football games. A ticket provided at registration will grant the bearer a complimentary draft beer. Food and additional drink specials are available for game day.
Location close to UCF: 641 N. Alafaya Triangle, Orlando; 312 W. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
Highlights: 60+ TVs, several locations near UCF
More TVs means more excitement. Miller's Ale House offers a special football menu all weekend with special deals on wings and beer. The famous Zingers Mountain Melt combining the famous chicken tenders with fries, bacon, scallions, cheese and sauces, still remains a fan favorite and is available for game day.
Location close to UCF: 11400 University Blvd., Orlando
Highlights: Variety of food choices, several TVs
Buffalo Wild Wings provides party-sized wing platters paired with a large selection of TVs. You can test your strength with different heat intensities for wings.
Location: 971A East Eau Gallie Blvd., Melbourne
Highlights: Large selection of beer, vast menu choices
Coasters, an official UCF Alumni Association venue, offers craft beer to guests. The menu includes burgers, wings, burritos and all-natural options. Coasters has 13 TVs to provide a variety of sports coverage.
Location close to UCF: 4100 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 167, Orlando
Highlights: Party menu, full menu all night
Burgers, flatbreads and pretzel dips are all available right across the street from the main campus. Bar Louie serves the whole menu until the restaurant closes at 2 a.m. It also offers a separate private party menu for groups of 15 people or more.
Location close to UCF: 12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando
Highlights: Gluten-free menu, seafood options
Have no fear of the name, as Knights fans don't have to worry about not feeling welcome at Gator's Dockside. For fans of more than burgers and wings, a seafood menu is available as well as a gluten-free menu. Special deals on drinks and beer are available on Saturdays for college football games and UFC fights.
Castaway's Sports Bar and Grill
Location close to UCF: 504 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 102, Orlando
Highlights: Catering, solo location
The only Castaway's in Orlando provides the opportunity to get unique food. This bar and grill offers catering options of burgers, wings, hot dogs and various side dishes.
Location close to UCF: Spectrum Stadium
Highlights: Unique game day experience
What better way to watch a football game than in air-conditioned cabanas behind each end zone? The exclusive cabanas offer fans an up-close and personal experience of a Knights game. The cabanas feature shaded seating for 12 people with TVs, resort-style furnishings and coolers to keep drinks cold.
Below is a map of additional locations in the Central Florida area, you can also click here to see the Knights' schedule.
