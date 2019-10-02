Greyhound racing in Daytona Beach to end in March

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club officials said greyhound racing will stop at the club's track in March 2020.

The final day of races will be March 28, according to Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club.

The club said employees will work with the owners of the kennels whose greyhounds race to start reducing the number of greyhounds at the racetrack.

"Our plan is to gradually reduce the number of live races and greyhounds here at Daytona Beach before ending racing on March 28," said Fred Guzman, president and general manager of Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, in a news release. "At that point we hope to have cut our roster of active greyhounds in half."

In 2018, voters decided to end greyhound racing in Florida. The measure requires tracks to phase out greyhound racing by the end of 2020.

Guzman said the club will work with Box to the Wire Greyhound Adoption.

Adoption events will be held in April 20 and in the months after.

The goal is to adopt out 70 greyhounds a month.

The 40-plus employees who worked at the racing track will be placed in different positions with the club, according to club officials.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.