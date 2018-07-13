Grinning Florida couple arrested on slew of charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - You can't grin your way out of trouble, but that didn't keep one Florida couple from trying.

In a photo posted on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the pair posed with deputies after a chase that resulted in their arrest on multiple charges, according to officials.

Deputies first alerted the public to Matthew White, 32, and Amber Taynor, 24, in May when authorities were looking for them in connection with the theft of two pressure washers from Walmart. The machines were valued at $338 each.

At that time, White had four open felony warrants and Taynor was wanted on charges of grand theft and violation of probation in unrelated cases, according to a news release.

Amber Taynor and Matthew White

Deputies said their time on the lam came to an end Thursday night when authorities spotted them in a stolen vehicle near Interstate 95 and State Road 40.

The Sheriff's Office's helicopter unit, Air One, was overhead and kept an eye on them from the sky as the fugitives fled from the traffic stop, authorities said.

The vehicle pursuit ceased when deputies deployed Stop Sticks but the duo ran from the scene until they were taken into custody, according to the report.

Before they were sent to the slammer, White and Taynor -- flanked by deputies and secured in handcuffs -- smiled ear-to-ear for a photo.

Body camera video shows Taynor turn to White and ask if they should smile for the photo. They both laugh and nod in amusement when a deputy shows them the portrait.

For the record, they weren't sporting those same smiles when they later posed for their mugshots.

White was arrested on 15 charges, including grand theft, possession of cocaine and burglary. Taynor was charged with grand theft, grand theft motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.