Groveland firefighters contain large trash fire

GROVELAND, Fla. - Groveland firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning containing a large trash fire.

Groveland Fire Capt. Steve Smith said the fire started around 2 a.m. at Waste Connections on Sampey Road.



Firefighters had to go through 6 feet of trash to get to the back of the building where the fire originated. The Groveland Recycling and Transfer facility stores all of the trash before it goes to the landfill.

Firefighters stayed at the facility all morning going over hot spots now and cooling down the trash.



No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown.

