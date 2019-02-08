New code red protocols enacted at Seminole schools after Lake Brantley incident

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Since an unannounced active shooter drill went awry at Lake Brantley High School in December Seminole County school district and law enforcement officials have developed new protocol for emergency drills.

The Dec. 6 unannounced code red drill sent students running when they believed an active shooter was on campus. Seminole County dispatchers spoke to scared parents of students and at first didn't know what to tell them, 911 calls released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office show.

On Friday, Seminole County Public Schools and the Sheriff's Office jointly released the new lockdown and emergency drill procedures.

The district has discontinued use of unannounced code red drills. Officials said in all future drills students will be given advanced notice. Several layers of communication were added at the school so all parties are aware when drills, as well as real incidents, happen.

More training will be implemented for school safety technology and consistent messaging across campuses will be utilized during drills and active incidents, according to the news release.

Officials said campus lockdowns will continue to be initiated by school district staff members or law enforcement personnel.

"These procedures were not only developed using recommendations by the School Safety Division of our organizations but also through information collected at Student Forums," the district said in a news release.

