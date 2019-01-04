Tell us: What are your thoughts on the current state of guns?

ORLANDO, Fla. - No matter what your thoughts and beliefs, it's hard to ignore the fact that guns are a hot button issue right now.

From shootings in local neighborhoods to firearms on campus to politicians sounding off on what they believe is the answer, guns are in the headlines almost every day.

As part of News 6's coverage on The State of Guns, we want to hear from you. What are your opinions when it comes to gun ownership, school safety and the current climate when it comes to guns and gun control?

Fill out the form below to have your voice heard. Please note, a reporter may contact you about your answers but we will never share your personal information without your permission.

Also be sure to tune in to our special day of coverage Feb. 11 beginning during the 4 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.