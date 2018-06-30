Gunfight sends man to hospital with injury

ORLANDO - A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the ankle during a gunfight in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4355 Silver Star Road, according to police.

A witness stated at least three people were firing guns at each other and one vehicle fled the area, eluded police and was stopped by police near Willow Bend and Silver Star Roads without incident, according to police.

One innocent person parked at the site was injured by broken glass when a bullet hit his windshield, police said.

That bystander ran from the area of the shooting into Willow Bend in an attempt to flee to a safe area, but was robbed by three unknown in a black BMW, police said. Orlando Police Department units conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle matching its description in the area of Silver Star Rd./Ashland Blvd. and all occupants were detained.

Police said two handguns were discovered inside the vehicle after a search of its interior.

Felonious charges are pending for the driver and occupants, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:03 p.m.

Neighbors told News 6 that they thought what they heard was festivities related to the Fourth of July holiday.

"I just thought it was fireworks," one neighbor said. "I was at the house and thought it was fireworks and I happened to walk up here to come to the sotre and saw the sotre was roped off."

The man shot does not want to press charges and is not cooperative, police said.

There are multiple people detained and the incident is under active investigation.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident, and the roadway has reopened after being briefly shut down.

