Habitat for Humanity dedicates four new homes to families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four families got the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity homes Saturday morning.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County partnered with Orange County and four local builders to build the homes in one week in the Arbor Bend neighborhood.

Arbor Bend is the third planned community in Orange County and will feature 34 homes when completed this year.

New homeowner Lizbeth Ramos was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.

"Thank you so much. I don't have words to explain how I feel. It's exciting," Ramos said.

Four families are moving into the new homes. Ramos said she stopped by the site every day to watch the build and adds she's always dreamed of becoming a homeowner.

"Rent is very expensive. It keeps going up every time. So having my own home and knowing that I'm stable is really good. I feel great," she said.

The four builders participating in the Builders Blitz are getting results by donating their time and materials to make this happen.

Catherine Steck McManus, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County, said the new homes will give these families peace of mind.

"They don't have to worry about where are they going to sleep the next day. They don't have to worry about paying $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment," McManus said. "They've got safe, they've got affordable, they've got decent. They've got a home now and once you have a home, everything else just falls into place."

Rodreca Mack said she can't wait to move into their home with her family and adds she is already looking forward to making new memories.

"I'm a family person, so I can't wait to have family gatherings at my new home," Mack said.

Visit www.habitatorlandoosceola.org for more information.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.