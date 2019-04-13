Haines City police looking for man accused of shooting, killing 2 women

HAINES CITY, Fla. - The Haines City police are looking for man accused of shooting and killing two women.

The suspect is also accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl, according to police.

Officers said one of the victims was the girlfriend of the suspect.

Police said they are looking for Ernst Cherizard.

Investigators are saying Cherizard left in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with a Florida tag GZN C82.

Officers said two female relatives of one of the victims was trying to check on a relative at the Citrus Ridge Apartments.

The suspect told the relatives she was not there, according to police.

Police said one of the relatives returned to the apartment complex and a confrontation between the woman and Cherizard began.

Investigators said the suspect shot and killed the woman and left in the Altima.

Authorities said they found the two women and child at the apartment complex. The 6-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

"It’s disgusting, to say the least. I can’t say what I’d like to say about him. All I’m gonna tell you is he’s a male. Not much of a man to shoot a child and two females," Haines City Police Chief James Elensky said.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 1-800-226-8477.

