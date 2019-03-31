Harmless yet hilarious tricks to play on April Fool's Day

1912: The Oreo cookie is introduced by the National Biscuit Company, today known as Nabisco.

Monday, April 1, is April Fool's Day. If you're looking for some funny and harmless pranks to play on your family, friends or co-workers, give ones of these a try.

Fill a doughnut box with vegetables and fruit.

Fill Oreo cookies with toothpaste.

Tell someone there is a plate of brownies on the table. Fill the foil covered plate with E’s made out of brown paper.

Write “Don’t lift! Unless you’re ready to kill it!” on a cup and place it in a spot the victim frequents.

After your child falls asleep, shut their door and tape a ton of balloons so they will fall when the door opens.

Place a large denomination of money inside your toilet and then saran wrap over the opening of the toilet.

Remove chocolate from its wrapper and replace the wrapper over a grape.

Fill a small cup with ketchup or any other condiment and place it in the bottom of a fast-food cup. Place a straw in and close the lid.

Set an alarm for 3 a.m. and hide it in someone’s bedroom.

Make Jello in cups with straws and offer it up to someone to drink.

Replace the roll of toilet paper with duct tape.

And here’s some fun ones to try at work. Just sit back and laugh.

