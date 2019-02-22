Have you seen this woman? Suspect is known to have at least 12 fake IDs

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - If Keonna M. Ponder's face look familiar, it may be because it's been on at least 12 different IDs from multiple states, according to officials from the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Ponder, 35, is wanted on a nationwide felony warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of fraud and identity theft. The department posted her picture as part of its "Fugitive Friday" program.

Officers said when Ponder was previously arrested in December 2017, she was found in possession of multiple IDs with different victims' names and personal information. All the IDs had been modified to show Ponder's photo, according to authorities.

The IDs Ponder is accused of counterfeiting.

Ponder could be hiding anywhere under an alias name, officials said.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about Ponder's location to call the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety at 386-763-5347 or Crimeline at 888-277-8477.

