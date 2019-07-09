Health officials issue rabies alert near Epcot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health Orange County have issued a rabies alert near Epcot.
This is a 60-day alert issued for the area around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, according to the Department of Health.
Health officials said a cat tested positive for the disease.
Officials are asking people to avoid:
- feral cats
- stray dogs
- raccoons
- bats
- foxes
- skunks
- otters
- bobcats
- coyotes
Anyone in the area who was bitten or scratched by a cat in the area should seek medical attention or contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.
FDOH is asking people check the following:
- make sure pets have current rabies immunizations
- secure garbage outside
- Clear pet food outside
Anyone with questions about this issue can also call animal services at 407-254-9150.
