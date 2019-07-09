Health officials issue rabies alert near Epcot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health Orange County have issued a rabies alert near Epcot.

This is a 60-day alert issued for the area around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, according to the Department of Health.

Health officials said a cat tested positive for the disease.

Officials are asking people to avoid:

feral cats

stray dogs

raccoons

bats

foxes

skunks

otters

bobcats

coyotes

Anyone in the area who was bitten or scratched by a cat in the area should seek medical attention or contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

FDOH is asking people check the following:

make sure pets have current rabies immunizations

secure garbage outside

Clear pet food outside

Anyone with questions about this issue can also call animal services at 407-254-9150.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.