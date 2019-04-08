News

Heinz's latest sauce mashup combines ketchup, ranch

Kranch available in stores this month

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Heinz)

Heinz just released two new sauces, and now it's adding a third. 

Heinz’s latest flavor mashup is Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing. 

Its first flavor combination, Mayochup, was a viral hit, leading the company to release Mayomust and Mayocue.

According to Delish, the sauce will hit stores this month for $3.49 a bottle.

If you’re always mixing your ketchup with other sauces and want to take the work out of it, then this mashup is just for you. 

 

 

