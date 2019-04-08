Heinz's latest sauce mashup combines ketchup, ranch

Heinz just released two new sauces, and now it's adding a third.

Heinz’s latest flavor mashup is Kranch, a combination of ketchup and ranch dressing.

Its first flavor combination, Mayochup, was a viral hit, leading the company to release Mayomust and Mayocue.

According to Delish, the sauce will hit stores this month for $3.49 a bottle.

If you’re always mixing your ketchup with other sauces and want to take the work out of it, then this mashup is just for you.

You asked for it. We’ve answered. Guess our next flavor mashup.

Every comment gets you closer to the reveal. https://t.co/1lMIRayby4 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.