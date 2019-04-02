News

Hemp farming in Florida closer to reality in Legislature

By AP Author
Getty Images

A field of legal cannabis plants selected for their low content of THC grows on August 25, 2014 near Meaux, France. Cannabis is the source of hemp, which is used in a variety of applications including insulation, textiles, rope and paper.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hemp farming in Florida has moved one step closer to reality when a bill authorizing it cleared a House committee and is moving forward in the Senate as well.

The bill backed unanimously Tuesday by a House Appropriations panel would create a state program to administer and oversee the growing of hemp for industrial uses, a potentially multi-billion-dollar business. The relative of the marijuana plant has been used for thousands of years to make everything from ropes to building materials to animal feed.

Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family but contains only traces of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users. The Florida farming plan must be approved by the U.S. Agriculture Department and growing hemp for personal use would be prohibited.
 

