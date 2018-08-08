Here's what Orlando-area first responders are doing in the community this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, four law enforcement agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media about their work their officers are doing in the community.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office helped local students prepare for the upcoming school year during Poinciana's back-to-school community appreciation bash. They even shared pictures on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page showing how much volunteers and students enjoyed each other's company.

The theme of officers interacting with local children continued in Tavares this week when an officer was spotted playing basketball with a group of neighborhood kids. They even took a break to pose for a picture on the court.

Families and children who stopped by the Orlando Fire Department this week enjoyed themselves while, of course, learning some basic safety knowledge. Pictures posted on the department's Twitter show them getting an inside look at the fire station, observing the proper CPR technique and just getting to know some of the firefighters, which is a great way for crews to get to know the community they serve.

It’s National Night Out Safety Splash in @District3Orl and there’s lots to learn at Station 3. pic.twitter.com/VbN0kBViiD — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 3, 2018

If it's not children, it's animals. An Orange County Fire Rescue squad posed with a family of ducklings after saving eight of them from a storm drain. Momma duck also felt some relief after seeing her babies be brought to safety and taken to be checked. Way to go, crew!

