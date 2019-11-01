Here's why Florida isn't getting rid of daylight saving time just yet

ORLANDO, Fla. - The fall season brings in more than cool weather and changing leaves; a change in time will occur for the majority of the United States.

Daylight saving time ends each fall season, and the purpose is to add more daylight to the day. This gives people more time for fun in the sun, and studies show it can even improve people's mood.

At 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November, clocks will go back an hour, but some Florida politicians want to keep the clocks ahead year-round.

History

Benjamin Franklin came up with the idea of the time change in 1784, but daylight saving time wasn't used in the United States until World War I in 1918 and again in for World War II in 1942, according to Life Science.

After World War II, each state could choose to observe a time change, but this caused confusion. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to create a uniform time change if the state chose to observe it. Today, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states to not observe daylight saving time. But Florida is trying to change that.

Sunshine Laws

In March, Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law to have Florida stay an hour ahead. Although the Sunshine State Act bill went into effect in July, it still needs approval from Congress. It is still on hold at Capitol Hill.

After the governor's approval of the first bill, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio proposed another bill called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2018 to change daylight saving time for the whole country. All states would stay an hour ahead, and this would prevent Florida from being isolated on time.

In a summary of the Sunshine Protection Act, reasons for supporting the bill include economic activity and tourism, while opposing reasons include dark bus stops and saving energy.

So for now, Florida will continue to observe daylight saving time and "fall back" with most of the country.

