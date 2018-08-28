Here's how to find out if you have been double-billed by SunPass

ORLANDO, Fla. - Complaints and questions continue to pour into SunPass offices and the News 6 newsroom about reported double billing, phantom tolls, autopay problems and cash payments not being applied to customer accounts.

For the past two months, News 6 has worked to get answers from local lawmakers, the Florida Department of Transportation and state vendor Conduent, the company behind the SunPass System upgrade that not only failed, but continues to cause customers problems.

Officials with the FDOT advises customers who have disputes regarding toll charges to call the SunPass customer service center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA, visit a SunPass walk-in center or login to their account on SunPass.com to file a dispute.

Even with those suggestions, customers have waited in long lines to voice their frustrations in person, and have been on hold upwards of three hours waiting to talk with someone on the phone.

News 6 wants to help customers navigate and sort their activity. Our SunPass Check-Up infographic gives you easy step-by-step instructions on how to create a spreadsheet to sort your data by transaction dates, not on the date SunPass posted charges to your account.

If you find problems or have a question you want FDOT to address, contact News 6 investigator Adrianna Iwasinski at aiwasinski@wkmg.com.

