Here's how to get rid of holiday gift boxes without becoming target for theft

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - You probably love the gifts you got this holiday season, and that means you'd probably like to keep them -- not have them stolen, right?

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office wants to help make sure that doesn't happen with the launch of its Operation Christmas Clean-up.

Leaving boxes on the curb outside your home can show potential burglars what's inside, which is why deputies, with the help of Waste Pro USA, are giving you another way to get rid of them.

From Wednesday to Monday, the Sheriff's Office will have cardboard-only recycling bins available at different locations throughout Seminole County, making it convenient for residents to drop off their unwanted gift packaging and boxes.

The bins will be available at the following locations, according to the Sheriff's Office:

• Seminole County Sheriff’s Office -- 100 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773

• Seminole County Sheriff’s Office East Region Office -- 1225 E. Broadway St., Oviedo, FL 32765

• Seminole County Sheriff’s Office South Region -- 120 W. Pineview St., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

The city of Oviedo is also encouraging residents to avoid becoming targets for crime through its Recycle for the Claus program.

Residents will be able to drop off their boxes in recycling bins behind City Hall, which is at 400 Alexandria Blvd., through Jan. 7, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

See the post below for more information.

