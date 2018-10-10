Here's how to help Hurricane Michael victims in Florida

The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael start to overtake the roads and homes four hours prior to high tide on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the…

Hurricane Michael will no doubt have a devastating impact on Florida's Panhandle and once the Category 4 storm passes, donations and other resources will be needed to help those who were in its path.

Gov. Rick Scott said Floridians need to stick together and assist each other in the aftermath of the disaster.

"Floridians take care of each other. Floridians are strong. Floridians are resilient. There’s nothing our state cannot recover from, because there is no state that cares, loves, or comes together like Florida," Scott tweeted Wednesday.

Already, funds have been established to donate to Hurricane Michael survivors who will undoubtedly need help. Aside from donating, there are also other ways to assist in the recovery.

Below is a list of ways you can help Hurricane Michael survivors:

The Florida Disaster Fund benefits disaster and response in areas affected by natural disasters. Donations can be made online here or you can text DISASTER to 20222 to make a $10 donation or DISASTER25 to 20222 to make a $25 donation. You can also click here for details on how to send a check.

The Red Cross has set up a fund specifically for Hurricane Michael victims. Click here to donate online and find information on how to donate by phone or mail.

OneBlood is urging any who is eligible to donate blood. Find a list of OneBlood location across Florida here.

Volunteer Florida has created a Hurricane Michael Volunteer Database Registration, where users can fill out a form detailing their skills, where they live, what languages they speak and any other pertinent information that will then be distributed to Volunteer Florida's partner organizations that are in need of volunteers. Click here to fill out that form.

The Salvation Army has a web page dedicated to collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence. Donations can also be made my phone or through mail, click here for more information on that. Organization officials said they accept donated items in some disasters, depending on the item. Click here to fill out that donation form.

