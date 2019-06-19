Here's the soundtrack for Trump rallies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As people crowded into Amway Center for President Donald Trump to announce his re-election campaign Tuesday, people listened to a playlist of songs that have become the soundtrack for his rallies across the country.

Some are anthems inspiring strength, including Tina Turner's Simply The Best.

Others, such as Memory from the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats, have some people asking why the song was chosen.

Here is a list of the songs in no particular order played at rallies across Central Florida that have been covered by News 6:

Nessum Dorma

My Way, Frank Sinatra

Time Is on My Side, The Rolling Stones

Candle in the Wind, Elton John

Let’s Spend the Night Together, The Rolling Stones

Under Pressure, Queen/David Bowie

Simply the Best, Tina Turner

Sympathy for the Devil, The Rolling Stones

Wheel in the Sky, Journey

Macho Man, Village People

Eye of the Tiger, Survivor

Memory, Cats (Orig Broadway Cast Recording)

I Want it that Way, Backstreet Boys

Rocket Man, Elton John

Tiny Dancer, Elton John

Rockin’ in the Free World, Neil Young

YMCA - The Village People

My Heart will go on - Celine Dion

Free Bird, Lynyrd Skynyrd

We are the Champions, Queen

Eye of the Tiger, Survivor

Proud to be an American, Lee Greenwood



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.