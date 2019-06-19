Here's the soundtrack for Trump rallies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As people crowded into Amway Center for President Donald Trump to announce his re-election campaign Tuesday, people listened to a playlist of songs that have become the soundtrack for his rallies across the country.
Some are anthems inspiring strength, including Tina Turner's Simply The Best.
Others, such as Memory from the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Cats, have some people asking why the song was chosen.
Here is a list of the songs in no particular order played at rallies across Central Florida that have been covered by News 6:
- Nessum Dorma
- My Way, Frank Sinatra
- Time Is on My Side, The Rolling Stones
- Candle in the Wind, Elton John
- Let’s Spend the Night Together, The Rolling Stones
- Under Pressure, Queen/David Bowie
- Simply the Best, Tina Turner
- Sympathy for the Devil, The Rolling Stones
- Wheel in the Sky, Journey
- Macho Man, Village People
- Eye of the Tiger, Survivor
- Memory, Cats (Orig Broadway Cast Recording)
- I Want it that Way, Backstreet Boys
- Rocket Man, Elton John
- Tiny Dancer, Elton John
- Rockin’ in the Free World, Neil Young
- YMCA - The Village People
- My Heart will go on - Celine Dion
- Free Bird, Lynyrd Skynyrd
- We are the Champions, Queen
- Eye of the Tiger, Survivor
- Proud to be an American, Lee Greenwood
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.