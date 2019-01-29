Here's what Disney's Skyliner gondolas will look like this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s some fun news for Disney lovers and theme park enthusiasts alike.

Disney World started initial testing for its Skyliner gondola system this week.

Traveling between resorts and parks will get a whole lot prettier.

Scheduled to open this fall, the gondola system will connect Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels – Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s proposed Riviera Resort.

While the Skyliner’s towers have been under construction for a year, this was the first time a gondola has gone on the cables.

Disney also shared several gondola designs you will see floating across the sky.

Gondola themes Include:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Pluto

Chip & Dale

“Beauty & the Beast”

“Frozen”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Moana”

“Peter Pan”

“The Princess and the Frog”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

“Zootopia”

“Coco”

Goofy, Pete, Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow

“Finding Dory”

The Haunted Mansion

“Monsters, Inc.”

Pirates of the Caribbean

“Ratatouille”

More details can be found on the Disney parks blog.



