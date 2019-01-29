Here's what Disney's Skyliner gondolas will look like this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s some fun news for Disney lovers and theme park enthusiasts alike.
Disney World started initial testing for its Skyliner gondola system this week.
Traveling between resorts and parks will get a whole lot prettier.
Scheduled to open this fall, the gondola system will connect Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels – Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s proposed Riviera Resort.
While the Skyliner’s towers have been under construction for a year, this was the first time a gondola has gone on the cables.
Disney also shared several gondola designs you will see floating across the sky.
Gondola themes Include:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Pluto
- Chip & Dale
- “Beauty & the Beast”
- “Frozen”
- “Lilo & Stitch”
- “Moana”
- “Peter Pan”
- “The Princess and the Frog”
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
- “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
- “Zootopia”
- “Coco”
- Goofy, Pete, Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow
- “Finding Dory”
- The Haunted Mansion
- “Monsters, Inc.”
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- “Ratatouille”
More details can be found on the Disney parks blog.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.