Here's what happened when Iowa implemented texting and driving law

ORLANDO, Fla. - Texting and driving will be a primary offense in Florida starting July 1.

In Iowa, texting and driving became a primary offense in 2017.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig is not seeing the results he had hoped for.

CLICK HERE TO READ IOWA'S TEXTING AND DRIVING LAW

CLICK HERE TO READ FLORIDA'S TEXTING AND DRIVING LAW

Ludwig said accidents are up since the law went into effect.

"People think they can get away with it," he said.

The sergeant said he has notice drivers getting frustrated at other drivers who are checking their phone at stop signs and red lights.

Here are the top three excuses he said investigators in Iowa have heard:

I was looking for a phone number on my phone.

I was changing my music.

I was typing in an address.

"People are going to come up with every excuse in the book," Ludwig said.

He advises if you have to type an address into your GPS, make sure to pull over in a safe spot.

Ludwig said the Iowa law making texting and driving a primary offense in 2017 is a step in the right direction.

He hopes lawmakers down the road can turn a hands-free bill into law.

"It would be a lot easier to enforce," he said.

The Florida Texting and Driving law is written differently than the Iowa Texting and Driving law.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.