Hidden gem: Barberville Yard Art Emporium offers unique, handmade selection

PIERSON, Fla. - There's a hidden gem in Volusia County that's causing a stir, and it's even become a type of attraction -- a unique place where you'll find all sorts of art but not your typical art on a canvas.



"It's amazing," Joy Glasgow said, adding she loves yard art and this was her first time to Barberville Yard Art Emporium.



Located in Pierson, this hidden gem is giving visitors a lot to talk about.



"It's just great, I just said to Joy it's probably going to be a two-trip event," Lori Sandow said.



For anyone looking to brighten up their home, the art market could be a good stop for unique yard art.



"We're an attraction. We're in the middle of nowhere. What makes it special is the sense of being handmade, so it's all different," said owner Carlos Pendola.

A native from Argentina Pendola was in the car dealership business for 30 years, until 8 years ago. He said this venture brought new meaning to his life.



"I'm doing what I really enjoy which is playing with colors and painting and creating art that people enjoy," Pendola said. "To me, it's not a business, it's not work, it's having fun."



He brings in handcrafted art from several countries including Mexico, Indonesia and Haiti. Shoppers can find countless pieces of Mexican talavera pottery and ceramics, which are known for their colorful, hand-painted designs.



"It's a very unique piece of art and it takes about a day for a person just to do the drawings on a piece," Pendola said.



With everything from patio furniture, statues and fountains to life-size animal figures, plant pots and wall decor, the Barberville Yard Art Emporium will have what visitors are looking for.



A visit to the 3-acre property is like entering a whole other world.



"We carry 75 types of horses," Pendola said of the statues.



Giraffes, zebras, dogs, gators, lizards -- pretty much every animal statue can be found there.



"When you see all these colors, when you see all these animals, all these creations, of individuals that spend a lot of time doing that, you come out with a different perception of the world," Pendola sai.

For Pendola, highlighting local talent is just as important. One of the artisans with creations at Barbervile Yard Art Emporium is a chainsaw artist.



"He can do birds, he can do faces," Pendola said.



News 6 anchor Lisa Bell found a new gnome to add to her vegetable garden and picked out the colors for it -- something visitors are invited to do. For anyone who prefers their decor in a different color, Carlos can make it happen.



It's home decor that will make any home stand out.



"We bring teakwood furniture from pretty much the only place in the world you can get it from. Teakwood furniture from Indonesia," Pendola said. "We buy direct from the artisan in Indonesia."



Recycled cast aluminum makes up figures like mermaids and eagles, as well as light posts and huge suns used to hang on the wall.



"We look for results. I know that you go after results; we get results, too. We look for unique stuff. We want different," Pendola said.



The Barberville Yard Art Emporium is located at the intersection of State Road 40 and U.S. Highway 17 in Pierson and is open seven days a week.



For more information, visit barbervilleroadside.com.

