High-level drug traffickers arrested in undercover operations, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A pair of simultaneous undercover operations led authorities to arrest several high-level drug traffickers who were distributing cocaine, heroin and more across Central Florida, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Operation Pull the Plug and Operation C.E.L.L. Block lasted about six months and involved the Lake County Sheriff's Office as well as Clermont, Leesburg and Eustis police departments. In total, 67 arrest warrants were obtained for charges that include racketeering, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of cocaine, sale methamphetamine, sale of marijuana and solicitation to purchase illegal narcotics.

Deputies said they also arrested multiple traffickers:

Jy'kez Jackson, who is accused of distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and edibles made from marijuana, THC oil and cereal.

Alphonsa Williams for trafficking and supplying methamphetamine in the Wildwood area, according to authorities.

Valentino Knowles for distributing trafficking amounts of cocaine in Leesburg, deputies said.

Omar Aviles-Lopez and Julio Gonzalez-Pabon, who are accused of supplying trafficking amounts of cocaine to Knowles.

Deputies said they executed six search warrants, seized five vehicles, confiscated more than $10,000 and seized approximately half a kilo of cocaine, a kilo of methamphetamine (worth approximately $10,000), 2 ounces of heroin/fentanyl (worth approximately $4, 000) and multiple pounds of marijuana in several different forms.

So far, 47 people have arrested. Among the 23 people who are still wanted is Cliff Johnson, who is out on bond on a homicide charge, according to a news release.

"I would like to thank the Clermont, Eustis, and Leesburg police departments for their hard work and assistance during these operations. We will continue to work hard together to keep drug dealers off the streets and out of our communities. As I've said before, if you're pushing this poison onto our streets, we're coming for you," Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.

