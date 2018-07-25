Hog wild: Boars running rampant, ruining yards in Palm Coast neighborhood

PALM COAST, Fla. - Wild hogs are running rampant in the Hidden Lakes subdivision and some homeowners like Arnie Roma said it's been a problem since June.

"We've taken six out of my backyard alone. The last one was 150 pounds," Roma said.

Residents said trappers who volunteered to catch the hogs trapped 28 in the neighborhood. Donna Tredway moved into her home last month and her lawn is already destroyed.

"My backyard is all torn up. My front yard is partly torn up. It's just devastating and very costly, I might add," she said.

Several other neighbors showed pictures of their destroyed lawns, screen porches and plants.

"They destroyed almost all the plants, three quarters of the lawn destroyed, a lot of spots in the back destroyed," Roma said.

Roma installed a temporary fence to enclose his front yard after spending thousands of dollars to put in more sod and to replant. He said the wire fence is working.

"Five days old, this fence. It's all brand new sodding, all brand new flowers. Not a problem," Roma said.

Roma said residents can install a fence in their backyard but the homeowner's association told him it won't allow fencing in the front yard.

"The dilemma is do I fix the lawn, take the fence down and just offer them to come back and eat it again," he said.

News 6 called the homeowners association, who directed us to the builder for comment. He has yet to return our call.

Roma said he's keeping the temporary fence for now, and will continue to push for a permanent one.

"It would definitely take care of the problem because you're not going to get rid of these things," he said.

The city of Palm Coast said the wild hogs issue is due to new development in the subdivision and rainy weather. The city does not allow fences in front yards as it's part of the land development code.

However, officials will work with residents and won't require them to fix their lawns until the hog issue gets under control.

