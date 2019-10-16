Homeless man fatally stabs woman in DeLand, police say

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

DeLAND, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Officers said Woodland Boulevard was shut down from Church Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday morning as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

Police said it appears a homeless man stabbed a homeless woman to death in the 300 block of North Woodland Boulevard.

The man was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries that may have been self-inflicted, police said.

It's unclear what may have led up to the stabbing.

Neither the victim's nor the suspect's names have been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.