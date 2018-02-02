Mount Dora couple fined $100 per day for paint job on house

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The homeowners behind a controversial mural in Mount Dora will now have to pay even more money to keep the artwork in place.

Originally, Nancy Nemhauser and Ludomir Jastrzebski were fined $100 per day, but it was capped at 31 days.

A magistrate, however, lifted the cap on Thursday, meaning Nemhauser and Jastrzebski now owe more than $8,000.

The daily fines of $100 will continue until the painting is removed.

The homeowners have been fighting the city for months to keep the mural on their home.

Mount Dora officials say it violates the city's sign ordinance.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.