Orlando police investigate shooting that left man dead

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead.

A homicide investigation is underway in the 400 block of Lee Avenue, just south of South Street.

Police said the 37-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk. He was alive when police arrived, but died at the hospital.

Police are looking for any information into who shot him. Police said they don't know how many shooters there were, and that there were about four to five gunshots in the area.

