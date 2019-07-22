Man shot, killed in Orlando's tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in Orlando's tourist district.

The fatal shooting took place late Sunday night at the 7-Eleven at Vineland and Kirkman roads.

The Orlando Police Department said officers were called to the store and found Thiago Neves, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman told News 6 that her boyfriend was shot in the head as he was entering the store just before they were about to leave town. The woman said they had been in the Orlando area for a barbecue at a family member's house and were traveling home to Davenport when they stopped at the 7-Eleven.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and detectives are working to identify anyone involved in the shooting. The motive has not been released.

"We are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS," police said.

Girlfriend says her boyfriend was shot in the head and killed just before he entered the 7-Eleven. We’re live with the latest starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/JcJfEHcC6I — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 22, 2019

