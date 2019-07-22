News

Man shot, killed in Orlando's tourist district

Shooter sought in homicide at 7-Eleven

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in Orlando's tourist district.

The fatal shooting took place late Sunday night at the 7-Eleven at Vineland and Kirkman roads.

More News Headlines

The Orlando Police Department said officers were called to the store and found Thiago Neves, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman told News 6 that her boyfriend was shot in the head as he was entering the store just before they were about to leave town. The woman said they had been in the Orlando area for a barbecue at a family member's house and were traveling home to Davenport when they stopped at the 7-Eleven.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and detectives are working to identify anyone involved in the shooting. The motive has not been released.

"We are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS," police said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for the latest.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.