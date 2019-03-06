Hook your aging parent up with a 'Granny Pod' that fits in your backyard

Taking care of an elderly parent can be both a burden and a blessing, and the people behind "granny pods" are trying to make it a little easier for you and your parent.

There are many options for care that can be provided for your elderly parents, like a nursing home or even inviting them into your own home, but it's a lot easier said than done for most. That's why the granny pod, also known as the MEDCottage, can be the perfect option for some.

The tiny home is basically a nursing home on wheels, which is why it's perfect for grandma or grandpa to station up in the backyard. You can have your privacy in your home, but you're super close to your parent in case of an emergency.

The MEDCottage is 12 by 24 feet and features a living room space, bathroom and a kitchenette, plus many safety features like hand railings and first-aid supplies. There is even enough room to accommodate a wheelchair and other hospital equipment.

The pods are $750 per month if you want to rent, or it's anywhere between $85,000 to $125,000 to buy one. If the backyard isn't an option, there is also a version of the MEDCottage called a Living ROO that fits inside your garage. The pods are currently only available in Virginia, but that doesn't mean they won't be available nationwide in the future.

